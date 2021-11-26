J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

