Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $355.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $349.79 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $338.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

