James Stuart Currie Sells 50,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,725.

Shares of TSE MBX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of -30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.