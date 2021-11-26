James Stuart Currie Sells 50,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,725.
Shares of TSE MBX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of -30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.
About Microbix Biosystems
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.