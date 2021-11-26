Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,328 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE:JHG opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

