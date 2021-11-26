Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $389,176.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.

