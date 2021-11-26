Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $526,403.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $526,403.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

