Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 22,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 34,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.