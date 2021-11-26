Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $124.52

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.52 and last traded at $124.56, with a volume of 5842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.