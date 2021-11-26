JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.62

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

