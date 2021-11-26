Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FirstGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstGroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FGROY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. FirstGroup has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.