JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 1,022.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.78% of JELD-WEN worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 126,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 80.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 131.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

