Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,001.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and last traded at GBX 1,031.50 ($13.48), with a volume of 593568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,121.50 ($14.65).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,227.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,253.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

