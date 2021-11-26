JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Down 16.5%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) dropped 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, Mizuho cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

