Jigstack (STAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and $1.05 million worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,048,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.