JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

