JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.