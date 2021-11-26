John C. Rood Sells 28,041 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $212,550.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.