John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Stock Price Down 10%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) shares dropped 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

About John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

