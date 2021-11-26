Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.