Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

