Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

