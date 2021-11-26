Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

