Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,959.46

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and last traded at GBX 2,053 ($26.82), with a volume of 154155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,135 ($27.89).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,588.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,897.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

