Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,437 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,602.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $8.59 on Friday, hitting $310.68. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

