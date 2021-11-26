Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Down 6.8%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31). 221,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 237,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.84 million and a P/E ratio of 221.25.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,628 ($50,467.73). Also, insider Nick Jones acquired 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($25,892.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,211 shares of company stock worth $16,594,622.

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

