JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 473,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a market capitalization of $474.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

