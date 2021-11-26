JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 625,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

