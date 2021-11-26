JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,409 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 573,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $475.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

