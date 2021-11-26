JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

