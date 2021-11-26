JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.81

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.81 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.74). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 1,696,420 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.98. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

