JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $527.80

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.80 ($6.90) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 543 ($7.09), with a volume of 66,719 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.99. The firm has a market cap of £865.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

