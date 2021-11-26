Juggernaut Hits Market Cap of $38.45 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $2.97 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

