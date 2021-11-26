JulSwap Achieves Market Cap of $18.80 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and $2.46 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

