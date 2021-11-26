Jupiter Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1.82 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.48 or 0.07479952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.09 or 1.00368837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

