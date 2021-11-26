JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Hits $720,837.07

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $720,837.07 and $24,892.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

