Kadena (KDA) Tops One Day Volume of $91.49 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.38 or 0.00032351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $91.49 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,142,232 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

