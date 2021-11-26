Kalata (KALA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.57 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $373,471.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00072670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.33 or 0.07351458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.18 or 0.99507696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

