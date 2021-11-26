Kalmar Price Reaches $1.80 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $82,790.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,225,446 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

