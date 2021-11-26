KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.97. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 42,054 shares.
KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $15,161,000.
About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.