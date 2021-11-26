KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.97. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 42,054 shares.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $15,161,000.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

