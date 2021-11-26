Karin L. Walker Sells 4,519 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRTA traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.