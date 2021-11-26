Katalyo Price Hits $0.12 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.28 million and $49,972.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

