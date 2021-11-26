Kathleen P. Bloch Purchases 4,000 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 4,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 125,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.