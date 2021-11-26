Kattana Market Cap Tops $19.39 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $9.79 or 0.00018053 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $578,273.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,980,517 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.