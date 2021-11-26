Kava.io Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00197570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.00736445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

