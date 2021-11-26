Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.59 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $426.93 million and approximately $47.59 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

