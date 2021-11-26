KeeperDAO Market Cap Reaches $94.81 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $153.50 or 0.00282376 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $94.81 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

