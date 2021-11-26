Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 1,120 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $142,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,488. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.