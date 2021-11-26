Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.20

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $680.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

