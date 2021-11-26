Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

E.On stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

