KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

